Ms Senior Tennessee Talent Showcase

Lauren Monahan is the Coordinator at the Strang Senior Center in West Knoxville. She was also Ms Senior Tennessee in 2015 and third runner up at the national pageant. She was one of the performers at a Ms Senior Tennessee talent revue Thursday.

Other performers were Yvonne Hunter, Vancienetta Wisdom, Ruth Lucas, and Carlena Hesters.

The revue is a fundraiser for the Ms Senior Tennessee pageant. It is April 8 at the Palace Theater in Crossville.

The winner will compete in the national Ms Senior America pageant.

