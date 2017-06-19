Networking event highlights local retailers

It's a monthly women's networking event called "It's Time for You."

It is always held in retail clothing locations to promote economic stimulus for brick and mortar stores that are dealing with the challenges of online shopping.

Carrie McConkey reached out to local retail business owners to form connections for her fashion consulting clients. That's evolved into the monthly networking events.

It complements the mission of Carrie M. Fashion Consulting to build positive relationships.

The June event was held at Loveliest Bridal in Bearden.



