One Man Volleyball Team is a man with a message

Bob Holmes One Man Volleyball Team

A motivational speaker lives here in East Tennessee and travels across the country. He captures kids' attention in an unusual way.

He's kept in shape playing thousands of volleyball games, but his motive is his message.

Bob Holmes calls himself shy but has been the focus of attention during games at thousands of schools and events. He beat the odds.

"Not ever liking sports growing up. I was always the last one to be picked for a team. And that's why I play by myself," he said.

Bob Holmes plays by himself. He lines up on one side of the net to face at least six opponents on the other side.

Video shows him taking on the Minnesota Vikings team and winning by himself.

Another video at a school in Indiana shows the gym is packed with students who are paying attention to the game.

"Principals are looking for something that has entertainment and a message so they love the fact that I come in and play a girls team, boys team, faculty team. And then if I beat the teachers they get no homework so they really get cheering and having fun," he said.

He's been having fun since a chiropractor recommended volleyball as a way to relieve pain in his back. That was 34 years ago.

"I'm hoping to do it until I die. I've seen people that are 70 and 80 playing tennis so I'm hoping I can just keep going," he said.

Bob said he has played almost 20,000 games as the One Man Volleyball Team.

"It's kind of like the Globetrotters that never played on the NBA but they do an exhibition to get the attention of people. But mine has a message," he said.

At first that message focused on drugs and alcohol and then that evolved into bullying and suicide. He plays the game and then shares his own story. He encourages kids in a presentation he calls Beat the Odds.

"I'm so grateful for my church Temple Baptist because they are sending me out across the country to try to bring hope to young people. And Jesus Christ is the only answer. Of course, I know I have to be careful what I say in the school but knowing that I can say what helped in my life, they don't mind that. I just want young people to have a solid rock and something to live for," he said.

He hears the applause during the games. He sees the results later.

"He sent me an email: on my birthday instead of killing myself I asked Christ to save me. And I walked away from that computer crying saying it was worth every game for that one email," he said.

He will keep his eye on the ball during the game and then remain focused on his mission to prevent bullying and suicides to Beat the Odds.

Click here to read more about Bob and his mission and challenge him to a volleyball game.

