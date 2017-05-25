PEER Academy hosts open house Friday

PEER Academy logo

PEER Academy will hold an open house Friday May 26 from 6:00 to 8:00 at Autism Site Knoxville.

4028 Papermill Drive

Knoxville, TN 37909

The open house is an opportunity for parents to learn about the news school for students with Autism and developmental disabilities.

PEER stands for prepare, encourage, empower, respect.

The mission of PEER Academy is to provide an individualized education that promotes each child reaching their full potential, in a student-centered environment.

PEER Academy will open in the Fall 2017 with its first Kindergarten class. The goal is to grow with our students and to become a fully functional K-12 school that also offers vocational and life skills programs for young adults with developmental disabilities.

In addition to academics, PEER Academy will emphasize the development of skills in communication, self-help, independence, social motor sensory integration, social emotional and cognitive skills.

The school is accepting applications now for kindergarten age students. The first class will be limited to 10 students.

