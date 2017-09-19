Pops for Patients takes toys to hospitals

Pops for Patients Funko Pops

A local collector has started an organization to bring Funko Pop vinyl figures to kids in hospitals.

"I have the Beast from the X-Men. He's probably my most valuable and rare one, 240 of them made. He's pretty sought after by a lot of collectors so I am happy to have him," Randy Lee said.

Lee has hundreds of the pop culture vinyl figures called Funko Pops at his house in North Knoxville. It's a house he shares with his wife Julie and their only child, 13-year-old Tori.

"She's happy all the time. You can hear her cooing while I am talking. She likes watching Blues Clues. She loves watching TV. She's pretty much happy all the time," Lee said.

Tori has cerebral palsy and scoliosis. She's deaf and non-verbal, but expressive. And her dad says she seems to like Pops.

"There's been times where I have been in her room and I might be moving stuff around or taking something down to show to someone and she'll kind of show a little attitude like 'don't mess with my stuff.' So we might not get the satisfaction we hope in the fact she's like yeah but she knows its there and she's excited about it," he said.

This Pop enthusiast became friends with another Pop collector named Krysten Barrera.

"We both have special needs kids who have spent a lot of time in the hospital in their life. We have spent a lot of time in the hospital with them as a result. Pops for Patients is kind of our way of giving back because it's affordable, it's something we really like, the kids really like them," he said.

Pops for Patients evolved from Randy and Krysten giving Pops to patients at children's hospitals on their own. They formally started a Pop donation campaign on social media last August.

"One year later we have over 2,500 donations sent in by mostly people in this nation, but we just got our first worldwide donation from the U.K.," he said.

Now Pops for Patients has donations hubs across the country from California to Colorado to Connecticut.

"It's probably the greatest accomplishment and achievement of my life so far outside of getting married and having Tori," he said.

Tori Lee is the inspiration for Pops for Patients.

"We are a cause. We're not a charity. We're a cause. We are inviting people to join our cause and donate on our behalf like team up with us. Let's all make a difference together one Pop at a time," Randy Lee said.

Pops for Patients will have a booth at the Fan Boy Expo in Knoxville Oct. 6-8.

Also, check out the organization at Tri-Star Comic Con in Knoxville Nov. 18-19.

This Facebook page has contacts to donate new Funko Pops to Pops for Patients.

