Powell Airplane is a unique place for business

Airplane Filling Station also known as the Powell Airplane

A landmark on Clinton Highway is the Airplane Filling Station, also known as the Powell Airplane.

The distinct structure was built almost 90 years ago and has hosted many businesses over the years. It started as a filling station, but has been a liquor store, bait shop, car lot and fruit stand. Now it is a barber shop.

Elmer and Henry Nickle built the Airplane Filling Station along the newly widened U.S. 25 in 1930. The two brothers knew the value of using an eye catching design for their station to not only serve people who lived in the area but also attract travelers.

The Airplane Filling Station is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

© 2017 WBIR.COM