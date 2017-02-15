Power Soccer is a game for everyone

Eli James playing power soccer

Knoxville's Parks and Recreation Department offers sports from the typical baseball and tennis to the less common like Pickleball and disc golf.

For the last year or so players have enjoyed yet another sport: Power Soccer.

It's kind of like soccer meets bumper cars.

"It is something positive that he always gets to look forward to and let's him just be a typical six year old boy," Dawn James said of her son, Eli.

Eli James is easy to spot with his distinctive hair style and engaging smile.

"He's a bit of a social butterfly and loves to be out and playing and being with everybody so this is the perfect environment for him," Dawn said.

She this Monday nights are his favorite time of the week.

"If there is anybody on the sidelines he'll take off to go talk with all the people watching so we have to kind of keep him focused on the game and on the ball but he really loves to do it once he gets in there," he said.

The rules for the four-on-four game are similar to soccer but it's played on a basketball court and everyone uses a power wheel chair. It is Power Soccer.

Daniel Alexander with Knoxville Parks & Rec explained the logistics.

"Those guards act as their feet. So they'll use the guards to deflect to dribble and pass the ball and also shoot and score."

He coordinates Power Soccer every Monday night. They practice skills then scrimmage, rotating players in and out of the game.

"This is one of the highlights of my week. This really makes me really appreciate my job and makes me feel lucky to do what I do," Daniel said.

The game is more than accessible; it is inclusive. Everyone can play.

Pete Capell said, "You can pan that camera around and look at everyone and then I would dare you to figure out who has a disability and who doesn't."

Eli's mom Dawn said. "The chair is really what does the work for you. It's just more so learning the fundamentals of what they've got to do with the ball."

Pete said, "If anything, the guys who normally drive wheelchairs have an advantage."

He is the team mechanic. He fits the wheelchairs with guards he's pieced together. He has extra chairs for people without disabilities who want to play.

Eli certainly enjoys this game where everyone has a chance to score a goal and make a friend.

"That's invaluable for their confidence and just building relationships and friendships," Dawn said.

Pete recalled, "A guy who was in a wheelchair asked a guy who wasn't in a wheelchair do you want to go to the movies with me and the he said yes. Two guys who had never met each other. But that's how friendships start is through games like this so it's just a way to foster friendships."

And that is the beauty of Power Soccer.

They play Power Soccer every Monday night from 6:00 to 8:00 at Brickey McCloud Elementary. Just show up at the gym.

