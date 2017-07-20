Program lets seniors live alone longer

(Photo: Erickson, Melissa, WBIR)

CONTACT Reassurance is looking for volunteers to be callers for their elderly clients.

Volunteers make calls from the comfort of their own homes.

CONTACT Reassurance provides highly-trained volunteers to make daily calls to seniors who live alone or are homebound and have little to no caregiver support.

Safety concerns and social isolation threaten the ability for seniors to live independently. The CONTACT Reassurance program addresses these issues, allowing elderly residents to maintain independent for as long as possible.

The program is accredited by Contact Care Line, East Tennessee's oldest crisis hotline.

Prospective volunteers are required to attend 6 hours of training.

It's at First United Methodist Church, 1350 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, TN 37830

© 2017 WBIR.COM