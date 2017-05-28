Quadruplets graduate high school together, head off to four different colleges
Four siblings who have been through everything together their entire lives graduated high school this weekend but now they are all going in different directions, to four different universities.
KHOU 10:53 PM. EDT May 28, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Chris Blue makes it to the top 11 on The Voice
-
Norris Dam water spilled after record rain
-
KCSO investigating pawn shop for theft
-
Chris Blue performs for 2nd 'Voice' live round
-
New Dolly Parton dinner show to debut in May
-
Historian-in-Chief speaks on Lincoln, Trump
-
Family pleads for pleading for information that could assist in the investigation into the murders of their loved
-
Park announces synchronous firefly dates
-
Chris Blue sings 'Love and Happiness' on The Voice
-
Anonymous tip led to Amber Alert suspect's arrest
More Stories
-
A few showers are possible on Memorial DayDec 10, 2015, 10:15 a.m.
-
Severe storms push through East Tennessee, causing…May 28, 2017, 12:53 a.m.
-
Thousands left in the dark after strong storms roll…May 28, 2017, 8:22 a.m.