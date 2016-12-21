Roaring Fork Church plans to rebuild

Roaring Fork Baptist Church in Gatlinburg

Members of a Gatlinburg church are worshipping in a temporary location until their church is rebuilt.

"The church was built about 1950. It was mountain stone," Pastor Kim McCroskey said. "We thought because the church was block and stone that maybe it would survive this, but the trusses were wood and the fire got up into the attic and it burned from the top down."

He saw smoking rubble after flames roared through Roaring Fork Baptist Church in Gatlinburg last month. Some of the walls were still standing, but it looked like everything that could burn did burn.

"My first thought was, well, where are we going to meet? And we had that solved in 12 hours. We were at Camp Smoky and we've been there for three weeks now. We're doing very well. Saw good things happen. We've done our Christmas play, we're still running our buses. We're doing everything we did before, We're just doing it in a smaller venue," he said.

They went ahead and knocked down the rest of the structure because it wasn't safe.

Pastor McCroskey says members of the Roaring Fork congregation are keeping positive.

"They have accepted this has happened. And they know we're not going to stay at Camp Smoky. We're going to be coming back."

He doesn't expect to be back by next Christmas but probably by the following spring. Before that will come architectural plans and building permits and contractors...

"We'll be back and they know that and they know we are resilient and we serve a mighty God that is much bigger than a fire, and because of that we are hopeful for the future," he said.

They hope to use some of the stones from the old church to rebuild the new church. But that is just the church building. Pastor McCroskey said the church is the people.

"There are people who were raised here in this community who were saved in this church that grew up in this church and the building meant something to them. But the building was the building. The folks are the church," he said.

In the church building, one small office did not burn.

"It was preserved. My ordination papers, my desk, my chair, church records. It was all in that room and it didn't burn. It had soot all over it but it didn't burn," he said. "That was God's way of saying, Hey, you are still here. I preserved some things, just to let you know. Go forward. And I took that as an affirmation."

That a new church will rise from the ashes.