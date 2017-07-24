Scarlett Manor B&B in Madisonville

Scarlett Manor Bed and Breakfast in Madisonville

More than a decade of work is finally finished for a couple in East Tennessee. Last month they opened the doors to their bed and breakfast.

Ornate gates welcome visitors to Scarlett Manor.

"It's not your standard bed and breakfast," Jeff Richards said. "You're not just coming here for a place to sleep and something to eat. You are here for the experience."

The experience here is to step back in time to the Civil War era to Tara.

"My wife is the one who had the vision. As soon as she saw it, she knew this was the house," Richards said.

He and his wife, Gale, knew the house needed a lot of work.

In fact, Jeff and Gale Richards spent 13 years renovating the house in Madisonville. Six years ago they turned their efforts toward a goal: creating a unique Bed and Breakfast in the style of "Gone with the Wind."

"We wanted something different, something special. And we figured you can't get much more special than the greatest movie of all time," Jeff said.

It's a movie they both enjoy and they have even dressed up in character to attend "Gone with the Wind" events.

"Since we're turning it into Scarlett Manor we wanted it to look and be as authentic as possible," Jeff said.

The couple has traveled the country searching auctions and estates sales for furniture and accessories that fit the time period. What they could not find, they made. They found ornate framed mirrors which they knocked out and replaced with "Gone with the Wind" pictures.

"I love Victorian. So I searched and found and just enjoy it," Gale said.

Gale is the creative force who pays attention to detail.

For example, she made a lamp with an owl to match the owl lamp in a picture. In fact, she made all the lamps.

"There's several layers. You have to put your liner then you put your fabric then you put your lace," she explained.

Jeff said, "The fireplaces they just had a little piece of wood as the mantel. My wife said that's not going to work. So she had a vision. There again my wife's the one with the vision. I can do things but she is the one who knows what she wants done."



The three guest suites have their own names and their own style with luxurious bedding and intricate details.

Breakfast is served in the gorgeous dining room next to one of the nine fireplaces Jeff built from scratch. The meals served are not your typical Civil War food.

"I want them to like the food," Gale said.

Scarlett said "As God is my witness, I'll never be hungry again." And that won't happen at Scarlett Manor.

What will happen is a memorable experience where guests can enjoy the best of "Gone with the Wind."

