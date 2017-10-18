Sevierville Police donate bicycle to man after his bike was stolen

SEVIERVILLE, TENN. - A stolen bike sparked a chain reaction of kindness in Sevierville.

Dwight Wolfenbarger was disappointed to find out someone stole his bike off his porch Tuesday. He discovered what happened right before he had to leave for work as a dishwasher at Shoney's. His bicycle is his only mode of transportation.

"I went out to get on my bike and it was gone - the bike, the lock - and I was like, 'Well, I guess I’ll just start walking,'" Dwight said.

A neighbor stepped in and gave him a ride to work. Dwight was disappointed until several Sevierville Police officers showed up to pay him a visit.

"One of the servers came into the kitchen and said there are four policemen wanting to see me out front and I was like, 'What did I do?'" Dwight joked.

He quickly found out he wasn't in trouble. The officers had a surprise waiting for him - a new bicycle.

"I didn’t know what to say to or do so I just stood there and shook hands and did thank yous. I really can use that," Dwight said.

One of the officers who helped turn Dwight's day around was Sgt. T.C. Faulconer. Faulconer said Dwight's reaction was priceless.

"You kinda look forward to these kind of moments as opposed to what we deal with everyday," Faulconer said.

Dwight's manager Richard Caldwell was overjoyed to see the community's response to help one of their hardest working employees.

"That’s just fantastic that people will take the time to do something like that it’s a good thing. It’s a good thing," Caldwell said.

Dwight is beyond appreciative for all the support from the officers and from strangers.

"Thank you all. I just really appreciate what you are doing for me. It helps me a lot and I appreciate it. Thank you," Dwight said.

Dwight has several other expenses in his life that are adding up, according to his friends.

If you'd like to help him, click here for his GoFundMe page.

