Skating with the Stars is Saturday

Local celebrities will show off their ice skating talents with professional skaters from the Ice Chalet in "Skating with the Stars" Saturday June 17. The fun starts at 7:00 pm at the Ice Chalet.
This is the first in a series of fundraising events to support the Knoxville Ice Chalet's new initiative called Skate for Our Future.
Children in local underserved communities will receive free ice skating lessons. A group of advanced skaters will volunteer time in a mentorship program. The idea is to use ice skating to teach skills essential for success including teamwork, time management, and goal setting.
Skating with the Stars
June 17, 2017 at 7:00 pm
Knoxville Ice Chalet, 100 Lebanon Street in Bearden
Check out the web site for details on all stars and coaches, and vote for your favorite team: Skate4OurFuture.org.
Tickets to the event are available online through Skate4OurFuture.org. All proceeds go the Skating for Our Future program.
© 2017 WBIR.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs