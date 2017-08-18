Students study to become eclipse experts

The upcoming elipse has created an opportunity for teachers to make science interesting and relevant.

in fact, third grade students at Sweetwater Elementary School are stars when it comes to eclipse knowledge.

"You can't use glasses like these because it's not ISO but these kind of glasses are safe for you to use," 8-year-old Brylehn Moore explained.

The students know ISO: the International Organization for Standardization label that means glasses meet eclipse viewing safety standards.

Laura Key has make space for interactive eclipse lessons within the state curriculum standards.

"Our students do learn about the solar system in third grade but this is a very specific part of the things that can occur in a celestial event," she said.

She's weaving the skills they are expected to learn into eclipse specific projects.

"We even have a board a poster on the wall that we did a fact check where they came in with information they thought they already knew about the eclipse and then we either verified the information by researching on our chrome books and validated it of we corrected it," she said.

Students like Lilly Woodruff are taking the lessons to heart.

"I hope it's going to be fun for other people and for me too," she said.

Brylehn demonstrated a paper plate model he made in class. It shows the moon and the sun intersecting.

"Next phase is going to be here. And then this is going to mean totality. And then when it is going away it is going to go slowly and then it's going to be over."

When it's over the day after the eclipse the lessons will continue.

"The students will be writing about how they think about the eclipse, what they felt, what they experience and it will be a writing activity that we focus on that next day," Laura Key said.

They'll talk about it the next day and remember the eclipse forever.

Lilly said,"This will probably be a once in a lifetime for all of us."



