Teens reach their potential with Dream Bikes

Bicycle spokes

A business that opened in mid-December not only offers quality products but also job opportunities for teenagers.

"It's just an all around great job to build rounded young teens," Preston Flaherty said.

He is the manager of Dream Bikes in the Old City. The non-profit works with the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley to place teens in this paid internship program. It's hands-on training.

"It really boosts my confidence a lot," Jamesha Fain said.

She is a senior at Austin East High School who started working at the store about a month ago fixing used, donated bikes with donated parts.

"When I got a bike and I actually worked on it it was like well I am catching on faster than what I thought I was going to be able to catch on. And I am learning easier," she said.

Devon Butler from West High School and Endasia Puckett from Bearden High School also rebuild brakes, clean wheels, fix shifters, replace cables and scrub off any rust. They also sell the bikes.

The interns are not on their own. Besides Preston there's an assistant manager and two mechanics.

"Most of the time we have more than one instructor. And you really do what you know and what you don't know you ask and they'll do it hands on. And then they'll undo it and make sure you have it," Jamesha said.

After they refurbish the donated bikes they sell the bikes. That revenue supports the program.

"We have five teens right now, and the more bikes we sell, the more bikes we service, the more money we make, the more teens we can hire. And we're hoping to have about 15 teens in a year or so," Preston said.

The nonprofit needs customers to bring their own bikes in for repairs and customers to purchase the refurbished bikes. That means more bikes on streets and trails.

"We're not selling department store bikes. We're selling bikes that people can rely on.They are fully refurbished great commuters for everyone. But we sell a range of bikes from mountain bikes to hybrids to road bikes and kids bikes. So anyone can come to Dream Bikes and get a bicycle," Preston said.

After 150 hours as interns, Dream Bikes may hire them to continue to work here.

"They actually offer more than just a job. They offer a lot of opportunities such as scholarships," Jamesha said.

She will graduate in a few months.

"I know I want to go to college. And I want to go to Europe before I go to college. And I just want to study anthropology and neurology," she said.

For now, the young people are studying the best way to fix bicycles.

After they repair the bikes they take them for a test drive.

This summer, Dream Bikes plan to take a mobile repair van to low income neighborhoods to fix kids' bicycles for free.

(© 2017 WBIR)