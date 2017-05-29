Busler Farm in Blaine

A hundred years ago, family farms were fairly common. Farming was a way to feed your family and make some money.

A lot has changed in the past century but one farm has a special continuity right here in East Tennessee.

"I don't like to see all this development. We are losing too many farms now. And especially the small farm like it is now," Gary Busler said.

His small farm is 55 acres in Blaine in Grainger County: Busler's Farm.

"The house has been here ever since I have been here and beyond. See I was born here in the house," Allen Busler said.

Allen Busler is 74 and his brother Gary is 62.

Their mother collected photos and documents about the family farm that the sons have organized in scrap books.

"While she as still living she told me all about the things that my grandmother and my grandpa done on the farm. So I thought that was something like genealogy which was what I was after," Gary said.

Gary and Allen's great grandparents were Henry Clay Witt and Lu Etta Witt. The Witts purchased the farm in 1917 and it's been a working farm in the same family ever since for a hundred years. That meets the MTSU Center for Historic Preservation's standards for a special distinction.

They did a lot of research, pulled it all together, and filled out a lot of forms and it was worth it because now it's officially a Tennessee Century Farm.

"I didn't know about the Century Farm until I got investigating with the county agent," Gary said.

When their great grandparents lived at the farm it was a horse and mule operation and the main crop was tobacco. Now they use tractors and concentrate on growing fresh fruit and vegetables.

"I still raise produce here. Up until 2009 I had cattle. I had about 30 head of cattle. When my daddy was still living we had close to 50 head of cattle on 12 acres," Gary said.

Over the years the family supplemented the farm income by working on farm equipment.

"My daddy he tried to run me off the farm when I was a young boy. And when I graduated high school he said you need to go learn how to be a mechanic which I kind of knew by working on this tractor with him. I went to vocational school at Morristown for awhile then he got me a job at Rice Olds," Gary said.

Gary worked at Rice Oldsmobile for awhile then opened his own auto repair shop, all while helping out at the family farm.

"Daddy passed away and I thought well I will just go full time farming," Gary said.

The farm has been in the family for 100 years but Allen and Gary are the last of the line.

"We don't have any kids period," Allen said.

Gary said, "I would like to see it still stay in some sort of farming. I don't know. Course none of my cousins or anything like that of course they've got kids but I don't know whether they would be interested in farming."

Or maybe a young couple would be interested or even the University of Tennessee.

"If they would want the farm to put into the University for young people to come out and have a farm for experimenting or whatever they need it for. I've a mind to let them have it," Gary said.

He has a mind to keep on farming for now on his Tennessee Century Farm.

© 2017 WBIR.COM