Flying Anvil Theatre to show 'The Great American Trailer Park Musical'

WBIR 5:11 PM. EDT July 27, 2017

Flying Anvil Theatre opens its first season in its new space in Rocky Hill with "The Great American Trailer Park Musical."

It's a country-rock and blues musical about agoraphobia, adultery, '80s nostalgia, spray cheese, road kill, hysterical pregnancy, a broken electric chair, kleptomania, strippers, flan and disco.

The trailer park is also home to a Greek-chorus trio of dysfunctional women.

The show runs through Sunday, Aug. 20. Performances are Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Flying Anvil Theatre
1300 Rocky Hill Road
Knoxville, TN  37919

