Flying Anvil Theatre to show 'The Great American Trailer Park Musical'

The Great American Trailer Park at the Flying Anvil Theatre

Flying Anvil Theatre opens its first season in its new space in Rocky Hill with "The Great American Trailer Park Musical."

It's a country-rock and blues musical about agoraphobia, adultery, '80s nostalgia, spray cheese, road kill, hysterical pregnancy, a broken electric chair, kleptomania, strippers, flan and disco.

The trailer park is also home to a Greek-chorus trio of dysfunctional women.

The show runs through Sunday, Aug. 20. Performances are Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Flying Anvil Theatre

1300 Rocky Hill Road

Knoxville, TN 37919

