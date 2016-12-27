Tiny town and trains take over basement

Train Layout Town

Take a step back in time to the 1950s, in miniature, to a special place created by a train enthusiast named T.V. Hair.

"You incorporate things from your life plus from your imagination," he said.

He imagined a city with trains crisscrossing on tracks high and low.

"I like to watch them go by more than watch out the window," he said.

The model train layout in his basement started with bare bones plywood then Mr. Hair fleshed it out.

"You have to have a plan of some sort. The plan is not cast in stone. You really need to be able to adjust as you go along," he explained.

He adjusts the speed of the trains with a controller but he can just sit back and watch.

Model trains come in many scales. His scale is HO.



"This is kind of a compromise between the real small and the very large. It's about in the middle," he said. "I could have put a larger set in here but there would have been less scenery actually."

The scenery is petite, hand painted and particularly placed. Viewers make discoveries like a guy in his car at a gas station. Hood up, ready to check his oil.

"This mine beside you is a mine that is named for Loretta Lynn who is my favorite country singer hence the name Floreta #2 Mine," he said of a model coal mine dedicated to the woman who sang "Coal Miner's Daughter."

One house is a model of the one he and his wife first lived in. Next door is a model of the house he lived in as a boy. They are replicas of the real buildings.

Then there's the improvised baseball game on the street. The tiny characters tell a story.

"If you come in here and you don't see everything that I've done. If I have to point something out then I know it's right because it fits and it is part of the scenery and you don't think a thing of it," Hair said.

His tiny town has evolved over years and years and it keeps growing.

"It's never finished," he said.





Model train city

