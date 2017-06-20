PIGEON FORGE, TENN. - The Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge is commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Academy Award-winning movie, Titanic, with a display of original costumes.
On 1997, audiences flocked to the film starring Kate Winslet as Rose and Leonardo DiCaprio as Jack.
The costumes on exhibit are each from an authentic source including 20th Century Fox and Paramount Pictures and private collections.
Each display includes a costume and a picture corresponding to the scene in the movie as well as the lines from the script.
The Titanic movie, directed by James Cameron, made history with record-breaking attendance, box office returns, and 11 Academy Award wins.
The costumes will be displayed at the Titanic Museum through September 5.
