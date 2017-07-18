Do you ever wonder exactly what you're eating?

The Nutrition Facts Label on most packaged food provides the answers. You just have to know where to look and what it means.

It's not a matter of good food versus bad food. Being a label reader can help you make better choices for yourself and your family.

"It's really where we can see exactly what's in our food which can help us meet our health and wellness goals, watch out for allergens, all that food stuff," Elizabeth Hall said. She is a Registered Dietician at Food City.

She gave us a fun tour of a grocery store to explain what they mean: serving size, calories, Daily Values, protein, sugar and more. It's all there in the label.

Also, any food with more than one ingredient must also feature an ingredient list on the label. Ingredients are listed in descending order by weight with those in the largest amounts listed first.

Based on the name, what would you think is the main ingredient in Kraft Sweet Honey BBQ Sauce?

It's not honey. In fact, high fructose corn syrup tops the list. Honey ranks seventh.





How about Good Health Veggie Chips?

Dehydrated potato is listed first. It is a vegetable but probably not what you were expecting in a food that is a potato chip alternative.

Dehydrated tomato, green pepper, spinach and celery are lumped together at number five.

Take our "What's the Main Ingredient" quiz to test your knowledge of what's in the food you eat.

