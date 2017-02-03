You can buy your own Michigan island, lighthouse for near $1.5 million

The property on 14055 E. Raber Dock Road in Goetzville, Michigan, is 2,000-square-feet with 2,600 feet of water frontage, has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and is listed for $1,495,000. And you would have the entire island to yourself! (Photo: Courtesy of Kidd & Leavy Real Estate, Custom)

Have $1.495 million laying around?

Why not buy your own private Michigan island, complete with a lighthouse?

Kidd & Leavy Real Estate recently posted this listing for a remodeled lighthouse and island about a mile off the coast of the Upper Peninsula, near the United States-Canada border, in Chippewa County. The home is 2,000 square feet with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a patio, a deck, a dock and an asphalt shingle roof.

The island has more than 2,600 feet of water frontage.

"This is truly paradise," the listing says. Can you really argue with that? What Michigander wouldn't love to own a private island with a lighthouse?!

The price is $1,495,000, subject to bank approval. If you're interested, you can contact Logan Ciesielski of Kidd & Leavy Real Estate at logan@kiddleavy.com or by calling 231-838-0094.

Read more about the listing here.

