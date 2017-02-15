German shepherd crowned winner at Westminster dog show

Rumor the German Shepherd poses for photos after winning Best In Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Feb. 14, 2017. (Photo: Drew Angerer, Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) - Rumor has it.

Rumor, the German shepherd, was crowned America's top dog last night.

Rumor is just the second German shepherd champion at the event that began in 1877.

he came close last year and came out of retirement to win best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club.

She'd been at home in Wisconsin for months, a house pet headed toward having puppies.

Handler and co-owner Kent Boyles says it's "unbelievable."

