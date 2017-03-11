Pet of the Week

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WBIR Breaking News
-
Snow expected Saturday around midnight
-
Chance for snow south of I40
-
Stranger buys $749 plane ticket for distraught father's toddler
-
Appalachian Unsolved: No sign of missing mother
-
Remembering the Blizzard of 93
-
Jessica Cox takes stand in court
-
New Elvis museum is worthy of the King
-
Tiny home built in one day for veteran
-
Local musky angler holds new state record
More Stories
-
Best chance for snow late Saturday night into early…Mar. 9, 2017, 4:05 p.m.
-
Closing arguments in Jessica Cox trial this morningMar. 7, 2017, 6:16 p.m.
-
Yes, it does snow in March. Remember the Blizzard of '93?Mar 10, 2017, 2:03 p.m.