Pets with a purpose: How to become a therapy dog

10News anchor Brandon Bates (left), his dog Bella and meteorologist Matt Sanderson (right). (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - As part of Pets with a Purpose Week, 10News anchor Brandon Bates and meteorologist Matt Sanderson got their dogs certified to become therapy dogs through the University of Tennessee’s H.A.B.I.T. program.

The dogs, Bella and Aiden, went through the entire program and are officially certified to spend time in schools, hospitals or assisted living facilities. The goal is to comfort patients with an animal to help them feel better.

H.A.B.I.T. stands for Human-Animal Bond in Tennessee.

Bella will begin her H.A.B.I.T. career at Asbury Place Assisted living facility in Maryville. Aiden is set up to visit Windsor Gardens assisted living facility in Knoxville.

Anyone wanting to have their pet join a non-profit can call (865)974-5633 or email HABIT@utk.edu.

Go to the non-profit’s website for more information on how to get involved.

Pets with a Purpose Week coverage:

· Woman hopes to bring cancer-detecting dogs to East Tennessee

· Therapy cat brings joy to group of seniors at assisted living facility

· Pets with a purpose: Gourmet treats for pets

· Pets with a purpose: Tank the bulldog

(© 2017 WBIR)