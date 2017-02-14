PetSmart issues food recall for two products

PetSmart has issued a voluntary recall to two of its products due to a metal contamination that could potentially be a choking hazard to pets. (Photo: PetSmart)

PetSmart has issued a voluntary recall for two of its products due to a metal contamination that could potentially be a choking hazard to pets.

The store recalled Blue Buffalo homestyle recipe healthy weight chicken dinner with garden vegetables and Grreat Choice adult dog food with chicken and rice classic ground.

The Blue Buffalo cans come in 12.5 ounces, and the Grreat Choice cans are 13.2 ounces.

PetSmart has not received any consumer complaints from either product at this time. The store is asking customers who purchased the recalled food to stop feeding it to their pets, and bring any remaining cans to a local PetSmart store for a full refund or exchange.

The Blue Buffalo cans have a UPC number of 84024310017. The Grreat Choice cans have a UPC number of 7-3725726116-7.

Go to the FDA’s website for more information. Customers can also contact PetSmart customer service at 1(888)839-9638 between 8 a.m. – 11 p.m. ET.

(© 2017 WBIR)