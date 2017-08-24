Two dozen French Bulldogs rescued in Denver going up for adoption

More than two dozen French Bulldogs, rescued during an investigation in Denver, will soon be up for adoption. Courtesy: Denver Animal Shelter

DENVER - More than two dozen French Bulldogs, rescued during an investigation, in Denver will soon be up for adoption.

The Denver Animal Shelter posted on Facebook Tuesday that 35 dogs were released to the shelter's care after a special investigation conducted by animal protection officers and Denver Police.

Shelter officials say 24 of the dogs were French bulldogs, one was an English bulldog and three were Boston terriers.

Officials say three of the dogs had to be euthanized because of medical or behavioral issues.

One of those dogs was a French Bulldog.

Three dogs were transferred to a different shelter.

Twenty-five Frenchies will go up for adoption on Saturday. The shelter is still ironing out the details of the weekend adoption event for those dogs and plan to release more information later this week.

Another four, that are different breeds, are already up for adoption.

Marleen Puzak, 58, has been charged with 12 felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and 35 misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals.

We have an updated story on the investigation here: http://on9news.tv/2w4pMbV

The Denver Animal Shelter will hold a special adoption event on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Many of the bulldogs will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The dogs will only be adopted to Colorado residents, and no pre-adoption visits will be available.

The requested adoption cost for the event will be $400. This includes the usual fee and special care including:

- Soft palate resection and nares resection to allow them to breathe more easily

- Dental procedures to remove rotten and painful teeth

- Giardia and deworming treatments

- Medicine for severe ear and skin infections

- Surgery to relieve infected eyes

- Bite wound treatment

The shelter is located at 1241 W. Bayaud Ave. in Denver. They are available by phone at 720-913-1311 or online at www.denveranimalshelter.org.

