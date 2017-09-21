Young-Williams hopes to clear the shelters with free adoption day

One month after a hugely successful event that emptied Young-Williams Animal Center with more than 100 pet adoptions in a single day, the center is at it again with another free adoption day!

Just like in August, all animals at Young-Williams will be up for adoption to a good home for free this weekend on Saturday, Sept. 23. The BISSELL Pet Foundation is sponsoring it as part of a "Clear the Shelters" adoption event.

This time it's is a little different, though: Many of the animals at the shelter were displaced and in need of homes after recent hurricanes.

The center took in 26 cats and 27 dogs after hurricanes Harvey and Irma on top of the normal amount of furry friends they take in regularly. To help the center and others like it that took on the responsibility of helping hurricane pets, BISSELL Pet Foundation also stepped forward to sponsor the adoption fees of all the animals taken in from areas hit by the hurricanes from now until Sept. 23.

Young-Williams was one of 12 shelters in six states to receive the grant. If there are any hurricane pets left for adoption, you can head in to the center before the Saturday event to adopt one for free.

Every animal adopted during the free event will receive all the normal services covered by the regular adoption fee, including a veterinary exam, spay/neuter surgery, some standard vaccinations, a microchip with registration, and other goodies for the pet and owner.

If you'd like you can still donate directly to Young-Williams to help with its animal rescue and adoption efforts.

© 2017 WBIR.COM