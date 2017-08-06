Back-to-school bash helps students.

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Newport Animal Shelter likely to close
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
Terrifying moments that led up inmates' surrender
-
Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop
-
Woman's surprise visit by Crusoe
-
Deputies: Boy kept in harness bolted to floor
-
Newport animal shelter could close
-
Homicide charges for missing woman's daughter
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
Pet of the Week: Discounted Pet Adoptions
More Stories
-
Residents report brown tap water after days with no waterAug. 6, 2017, 6:40 p.m.
-
Police chase ends in crash in Great Smoky Mountains…Aug. 6, 2017, 9:50 a.m.
-
Craig Fitzhugh to run for governor of Tennessee,…Aug. 6, 2017, 10:07 a.m.