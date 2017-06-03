Church packs nearly 40,000 pounds of potatoes for the hungry

FARRAGUT - On Saturday morning, volunteers at Concord United Methodist Church packed nearly 40,000 pounds of potatoes into bags to feed the hungry in East Tennessee.

The potatoes, which would have been thrown out due to shape, size and other defects, will instead land at the doorsteps of thousands of people in need of food.

"We hope that probably 34,000 pounds of potatoes will go out into the communities around Knoxville and into families' homes by Monday," said Director of Missions Jane Currin. "And we hope that they will be having potatoes of all sorts by Monday night dinner!"

Currin said the church gathered around 36,000 pounds this year and will likely only have to throw away 2,000 pounds due to spoiling.

"There will be some that are waste now and have sat out all winter...but we are able to give [the rest] away to pantries, agencies and churches," she said.

Bob Nelson, a volunteer and member of Concord United said the event is good for churchgoers and the community.

"There's a lot of camaraderie when you do this," he said. "You meet people you don't know. And there's a lot of people out there who are hungry.

Volunteers used forklifts, wheelbarrows, trucks and trailers to distribute the potatoes.

