Disney characters communicate with little boy in sign language

During a recent trip to Disneyland, a deaf boy's reaction is priceless when he sees his favorite Disney characters using sign language at the park.

Olive Crest, a nonprofit group that provides counseling and shelter to abused and neglected children visited the park and they got to meet Pluto, Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

The video was shared on Facebook by Olive Crest showing the special moment when a deaf toddler got to communicate with the characters using sign language. Mickey and Minnie Mouse signed to the small child "nice to meet you" and "I love you." The little boy goes in to hug Minnie when she hugs him back and gives him a gentle kiss on the head.

The video has more than 375,000 views and has been shared hundreds of times.

