Dolly Parton heads to Pigeon Forge for Friday announcement

Dolly Parton during an interview with WBIR 10News anchor Beth Haynes in 2016. (Photo: WBIR)

East Tennessee's sweetheart is heading to town today!

Dolly Parton will be in Pigeon Forge to announce upcoming events at Dollywood as well as a new personal project she says is very important to her.

She'll make those announcements to the media at Dollywood starting at 11 a.m. Friday.

Dolly said she plans to give people a special glimpse of the park's newest nighttime harvest festival, the Great Pumpkin Luminights. She also said she's looking ahead for the big Smoky Mountain Christmas festival, which celebrates its 27th season this year.

This week, Dolly also revealed her first children's album. “I Believe In You” will be available digitally Sept. 29 and in stores worldwide Oct. 13. All 13 songs on the album were written by Parton. Proceeds from “I Believe in You” will benefit Parton’s Imagination Library.

“My first album was released 50 years ago and it's been an amazing 50 years since then,” Parton said in a statement. “I am very excited that now I'm coming out with my first children's album in all of those 50 years. I'm proudest of all that all of the proceeds from this CD will go to the Imagination Library.”

Parton founded the Imagination Library in her hometown of Sevierville, Tenn., in 1996. Since then, the program has expanded to provide new, age appropriate books monthly to more than 1 million children in four countries.

