Expecting mother reenacts giraffe watch

April the giraffe has been taking over the internet for almost three weeks-- as millions of people are anxiously waiting for the birth of her calf, but now one expecting mother decided to reenact April and it's hilarious.

Erin Dietrich is 39 weeks pregnant with her fourth child. She's due March 14th and lives in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Dietrich says she recreated the video because she hasn't been able to sleep at night being pregnant.

"I have become obsessed with checking on this 'April the Giraffe' live feed all night long seeing if she has had her baby yet."

Dietrch posted the Facebook live video late Sunday night and has almost 100,000 shares.

(© 2017 WTSP)