Emma and William are Tennessee's top baby names

Top baby names in 2015

Emma and William are once again the most popular names in the state of Tennessee.

The Tennessee Department of Health’s Office of Vital Records released their list for 2016 today.

William has remained the top name for boys for a decade. Emma has topped the girls' list since 2011.

Here's the full list:

Girls

1 Emma

2 Olivia

3 Ava

4 Harper

5 Isabella

6 Amelia

7 Elizabeth

8 Ella

9 Charlotte

10 Abigail

Boys



1 William

2 Elijah, James (tie)

3 Mason

4 Noah

5 Jackson, Liam (tie)

6 John, Michael (tie)

7 Benjamin

8 Aiden

9 Jacob

10 Carter

The top four choices for girls’ names in 2016 are the same as in 2015, though Amelia, Ella and Charlotte are new to the list.

The boys’ names in the top five spots for 2016 were those in the first seven spots on the 2015 list. Michael, Benjamin and Aiden made the top ten for the first time this year.

Data on Tennessee’s most popular baby names are pulled from birth certificates, which are issued by the TDH Office of Vital Records.