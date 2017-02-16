Examining the five love languages of children

Elizabeth Doody plays with her 1-year-old daughter. (Photo: William Winnett, WBIR)

Thursday’s story is focused on kids and love.

One East Tennessee mom takes this matter very seriously.

Elizabeth Doody is a mom to a 3-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter. She is also a licensed professional counselor.

Doody wanted to make sure she was loving her little ones in all the right ways so she decided to dig deeper. She started reading a book called “The Five Love Languages of Children” similar to the marriage love language book.

In the children’s version, there are five love languages: acts of service, quality time, physical touch, words of affirmation and gifts.

The book is about how children need parents to show them love, and how they show it in return.

“Each child has an emotional tank, and so as the parent, it's our job to fill that tank as a baseline to get a foundation, and you use the different five love languages to fill that tank,” Doody said. “Really you need to use all five love languages with your kids because they're all good and they're all necessary.”

The book also says it is important to hone in on your child's requests and complaints to determine what they need.

"Typically there will be one love language that speaks to your child's language a little bit more, so it's important to hone in on that one,” Doody said. “You observe and pay attention to what they're saying and what they're asking you.

“If they're saying, 'Will you play with me? I need help with my homework,' they're probably indicating they need quality time with you," Doody said.

Doody said the book has helped her focus on her children's emotions, and has helped her better connect with those emotions.

