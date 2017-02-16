Gifts from West Town Mall to show your kid a little love

We all love to spoil our children, and it turns out gifts is one of five love languages for children.

Elizabeth Ogle, style consultant at West Town Mall, said there are plenty of little gifts out there to let your child know you care.

At Hallmark, we found dancing dogs and plush toys you can put on a backpack or keychain. The different toys come in a variety of characters including Star Wars, Disney and more.

Next, Ogle took us to Build-A-Bear workshop. This is one way you can also spend some quality time with your child.

"Just having a fun thing to do together. You are not in front of a screen. You are inside, so weather isn't an issue," Ogle said. "You are just having a fun time, and you are getting to build something together that is not only going to give you a memory, but it's also going to give you something to take away and remind you of that fun time together."

At Build-A-Bear, your kid can be part of the process of stuffing, cleaning and dressing the bear.

