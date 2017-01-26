'Modern' birth center opens in West Knoxville

Inside the new birth center, Baby+Company, that is now open in West Knoxville. Jan. 26, 2017. (Photo: WBIR)

A new birth center named Baby+Company opened a location in West Knoxville Thursday.

Baby+Company says it is a "modern birth center" offering highly personalized care, including wellness counseling and coaching for new moms.

"We've taken the best parts that have always been a part of maternity care and also the best parts that are part of your home to create an environment that feels comfortable and feels like someone's home," said Cara Osborne, founder of Baby+Company.





This is their fifth location, and second in Tennessee. The other Tennessee location is in Nashville.

The Knoxville center is located at 1512 Coleman Rd.

(© 2017 WBIR)