Moms using 'laughing gas' to get through labor

A pain management method that's more than 100 years old, is again becoming a popular choice among women in labor.
Nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas, was popular in the 60's, before the days of Epidurals and IV medication.
“I’m a dental assistant so we use nitrous a lot in our office and sometimes it helps just enough to calm your nerves so it’s nice to have that option," said Jessica Cook, a soon-to-be mother of two.
Jessica, and her husband Greg, waited nine years for their first child. His birthday did not go as planned.
“I went in prepared for natural birth. My whole goal was natural birth for that one. Found out last minute it was going to be a C-section and I was nervous about it because I didn’t want to use medication," said Cook.
The C-section forced Cook to have a medicated birth. For the birth of her second child, she wants to keep it as natural as possible. However, she may use nitrous.
“I think more than anything just for my nerves. Not so much the pain. Just the anxiety," said Cook.
Dr. Kimberly Fortner delivers hundreds of babies a month and she explains more women are looking for ways to have a mildly medicated birth.
"As we look at impact on the neo-natal and impact on moms' desires, we’ve swung back to say maybe there’s a use somewhere in the middle," said Fortner.
Nitrous is not as effective as an epidural or IV pain medication. Dr. Fortner says because the medication is mild women are using it in different ways.
