Parenting 101: Advantages and disadvantages of specializing in one sport at an early age

Parenting 101 Tonight on the Nightbeat

KNOXVILLE - For the past 10 to 15 years, a growing number of athletes, ages 12 and under, have started specializing in one sport year-round.

Whether it's parents hoping the focus on one sport will give their child a better chance at getting a scholarship or a coach forcing families to choose, it has become a hot topic in the sports world.

Research shows sports specialization can produce great short term success. If an athlete does not want to play beyond college, but wants to excel in youth or high school, it might be an option for families to consider.

Sports specialization can lead to early feelings of self-worth and self-confidence.

Coaches and teams can benefit greatly with athletes who choose to specialize. Players who play together throughout the year might understand a coach’s style and goals more than players who don't go year-round in that sport.

But the latter advantage can also lead to players not having a choice.

“What you get now is a lot of high school coaches, whether it's football, baseball or basketball coaches not allowing some of the athletes to play multiple sports,” says Nate Headley, director of RBI Baseball in Knoxville.

Headley, whose brother Chase is the starting 3rd baseman for the New York Yankees, provides hitting instruction for athletes 52 weeks a year.

“It's tough for a kid to play Division 1 baseball if at some point they don't lock in year-round,” says Headley.

“That's not to say they can't play other sports and still train while they're in another sport.”

Orthopedic specialist Dr. David Hovis of Ortho Knox believes the advantages of playing multiple sports at an early age far outweigh those of sports specialization.

“If we look at different studies that have been done, we find that children who specialize in a single sport early on are no more likely to go on and achieve long-term goals by and large,” says Dr. Hovis.

A study of both men and women by the American Medical Society for sports medicine found 88 percent of college athletes surveyed participated in more than one sport as a child.

More and more college and professional coaches in football, basketball, baseball and hockey are saying the multi-sport athletes are viewed more favorably than one sport athletes.

Dr. Hovis agrees.

“The multiple sport athlete tends to be a much more well-rounded athlete, everything from injury prevention, socialization skills and leadership,” Hovis said.

Research also suggests that specializing in one sport at an early age can lead to burnout and injuries from using the same ligaments and muscles without giving them a chance to heal.

So what age is the right age for an athlete to start specializing in one sport?

Dr. Hovis said age 14 is the earliest he would recommend, but injury prevention, education, and rest, need to be taken into account.

Headley, says an athlete's freshman or sophomore season seems ideal, but has a challenge for coaches.

“If you have an athlete that's gifted enough to play multiple sports, don't take that opportunity away from them,” Dr. Hovis said.

It is worth mentioning that sports like women’s gymnastics, where peaking at an earlier age is better, benefit from specializing.

