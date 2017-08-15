Parenting 101: Teenage suicide numbers on the rise

A new study by the Centers for Disease Control found that teenage suicides rose nationwide in 2015, and girls between the ages of 15 and 19 hit a 40-year high.

Mental health experts in Tennessee say they are seeing a similar pattern.

"I think with the pressure of Facebook, kids are having to live a certain lifestyle for social media and it's creating an environment that's very difficult to just be a kid," said Kristin Bradley of the Helen Ross McNabb Center.

Arim, a high school junior in the Knoxville area, felt those pressures first hand and says it took her to a dark place.

"At my low, I thought nobody cares, nobody wants to be around me anymore," said the teen.

"It came to a point where I actually accepted it and just thought so bad about myself," she said.

Today, Arim is getting the help and counseling she needs at the Helen Ross McNabb Center. She hopes that her courage and coming forward will help other teenagers who are having a tough time.

"At first it's hard to open up, but it gets easier if you're talking to the same person like a therapist or a parent or friend," she said.

The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network says there are many signs that teenagers are dealing with depression or suicidal thoughts. Some of those include a withdrawal from family, friends or social gatherings, a loss of interest in hobbies and a loss of interest in personal appearance.

While the news is concerning, there are ways a teen can get help, but parents and loved ones play a big role.

"Be available to list and open to what your teen is saying," says Bradley. "Then when they confide in you, you can take appropriate steps to get them help with a professional."

For a list of signs and ways to get help, got to the Tennessee Suicide Prevention System's website at http://tspn.org.

You can also find information at mcnabbcenter.org.

