Parenting 101: Which navigation app is the best?

Julie Kizer navigates her car through Knoxville. (Photo: WBIR)

Two of the most popular navigation apps are Google Maps and Waze.

We tested the two apps as part of this week’s Parenting 101.

WBIR 10News put two East Tennessee moms, Julie Kizer and Colleen Martin, to the test to see which app was fastest. We tested both apps from Church Street United Methodist Church downtown to the Starbucks in Bearden.

Waze got the moms to their coffee destination two minutes and 36 seconds faster than Google Maps.

Google Maps is a straight-forward directions app, whereas Waze warns the driver if he or she is driving over the speed limit, has heavy traffic alerts and even warns drivers if there is a police officer or red light camera ahead.

Kizer and Martin chose Waze over Google Maps.

Both Waze and Google Maps are available for free on Apple and Android devices.

