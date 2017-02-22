2 Chainz's restaurant fails health inspection; violations could make you sick

ATLANTA – 2 Chainz’s Atlanta eatery failed its first health inspection since opening, citing raw seafood next to utensils, black and red mold-like substance inside the ice machine and a lack of soap or paper towels by the hand-washing sink--putting customers at risk for illness.

Escobar Restaurant and Tapas, located at 327 Peter St., SW, in Castleberry Hill, received several low marks from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The restaurant, owned by the Grammy Award-winning rapper Tauheed Epps and partner Mychel “Snoop” Dillard, received a “U” grade, or 59 points out of 100, after a nearly two-hour inspection on Feb. 17.

The inspection described the garbage area as heavily-soiled food debris. Furthermore, it stated, juice was on sitting on the ground and milk was observed as expired.

The inspector also noted that there were raw hamburgers stored over collard greens and raw eggs over strawberries and cheese, as well as raw shrimp and fish over sweet potatoes, violating the code that stipulates food items must be stored with other items with similar minimum cooking temperatures.

The report cited the restaurant for having cooked chicken wings ranging from 113-125 degrees. All hot food items are to maintain 135 degrees or higher.

Raw lobster was observed, according to the inspection, sitting inside the prep sink thawing in water. The DPH requires thawing to be done inside a refrigerator or under running water.

At least three of the listed violations are "known risk factors for food-borne illness," including the lack of soap and paper towels at the designated hand-washing sinks, both behind the bar and in the kitchen.

During its initial routine inspection six months ago in August 2016, the restaurant, which boasts its seafood as a prominent tapas dish, received a 99 score and an “A” grade. That was prior to the restaurant’s grand opening in December.

The restaurant will have a scheduled follow-up inspection on March 3.

