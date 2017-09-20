8 apple cider cocktail recipes you need this fall

Apple cider beverages. (Photo: Kin Community)

The moment the weather gets cooler, everyone goes crazy for fall. It’s almost unfair how much hype autumn gets compared to the other three seasons of the year, but let’s face it: tailgating + pumpkin spice + apples = the best. Put down your seasonal beers and your #basic Pumpkin Spice Lattes, and let's enjoy the fall with this list of cocktail recipes from USA Today College and Spoon University:

1. APPLE CIDER SANGRIA

This one’s for all you wine lovers out there. What better way to spend your evening than taking a romantic walk through the fall foliage and coming home to a tall glass of apple drank?

2. APPLE CIDER MIMOSAS

You’re all about brunch. You’re all about fall. And now you’re all about Spoon because we’ve shown you the best way to combine the two. Control your resting brunch face, please.

3. APPLE PIE PUNCH

Are you Team Apple Pie or Team Pumpkin Pie? Either way, you’ll love this dessert drink. Serve it warm, cold, or somewhere in between. Pick between apple pie vodka or caramel vodka to personalize this punch, or add both for the perfect mix of seasonal flavors.

4. APPLE CIDER MARGARITA

Because #tacotuesday is a real thing, no matter what season it is.

5. APPLE CIDER FIREBALL

Definitely NSFW. This one’s not for the faint of heart — it’s pretty much 100% alcohol. Hard cider with a shot of whiskey and some cinnamon for added spice makes this drink a naughty one.

6. SPARKLING PUMPKIN CIDER BEERTAIL

We’re all basic at heart, but here’s your chance to put down the PSL and get some PCB (pumpkin cider beertail) in your system. Because alcohol > coffee.

7. APPLE GIN AND TONIC

Okay, sooooo not everybody likes fancy fall drinks. Try this classic twist on a gin and tonic if you’re one of those people. The recipe calls for apple juice, but apple cider will work just as well, if not better.

8. MULLED WINE

There’s no cider in this one, but it does call for a shot of apple liquor so we’ll let it slide. Mulled wine is to fall what sangria is to summer — basically, it’s your go-to.

