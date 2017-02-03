A Heart Healthy Snack for the Super Bowl

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Family's therapy cat killed by neighbor
-
Fire kills toddler in east Knoxville
-
Lawsuit filed in fatal Cumberland Co. crash
-
Body of Nashville Police officer found in Cumberland River
-
Tamron Hall leaves NBC
-
Signing Day 2017
-
Preview: Super-Fans' unbelievable Dolly Parton collection
-
Blogger videos unsuspecting women in public places
-
Sickness closes Anderson Co. Schools
-
Wreck off U.S. Route 411
More Stories
-
2 Fort Campbell soldiers killed, suspect in custodyFeb. 3, 2017, 9:21 a.m.
-
Reports: Soldier shoots terrorist at Louvre in ParisFeb. 3, 2017, 5:39 a.m.
-
Restaurant equipment supplier to add 100 Sevier County jobsFeb. 3, 2017, 10:08 a.m.