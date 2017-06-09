WBIR
Aldi issues recall of cashews for glass contamination

WKYC 3:58 PM. EDT June 09, 2017

Aldi and Star Snacks have issued a voluntary recall on Southern Grove cashew halves and pieces with sea salt due to the potential presence of glass.

The cashews were sold in eight-ounce canisters at numerous Aldi stores. According to the brand, Tennessee is one of the states in which the product was sold.

Click here to read about the recall on FDA.gov.

Affected products have best-by dates of Nov. 27, 2018 and Nov. 28, 2018.

No injuries related to the product have been reported.

Aldi urges anyone who has purchased the affected product to dispose of it immediately or return it to a store for a refund.

© 2017 WKYC-TV


