WBIR
Close

Bill in Florida would stop people from buying soft drinks with food stamps

Consumer Reports has put some real weight loss numbers against that soda we drink daily. Angeli Kakade (@angelikakade) has the story.

WTSP Staff , KHOU 7:43 AM. EDT August 23, 2017

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- A bill will be considered that would prohibit people from buying soft drinks with food stamps.

The bill was filed by Rep. Ralph Massullo (R-Lecanto).  It says that the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, can’t be used for soft drinks.  It would require Florida’s Department of Children and Families to request a waiver of federal requirements.

If it passes, it would take effect on July 1, 2018. 

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories