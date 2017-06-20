Burger King is now selling Lucky Charms, Fruit Loops milkshakes

They're magically delicious and they're now in milkshake form.
Burger King is now selling milkshakes inspired by two classic cereals: Lucky Charms and Fruit Loops.
According to Burger King's website, the Lucky Charms shake consists of marshmallow cereal syrup, vanilla soft serve, whipped cream and Lucky Charms on top.
The marshmallows from yesterday's lucky charms cereal has magically appeared on our shake! 😋. Yes, we added the marshmallows on top of the whip cream because you can never have enough of these marshmallows right? 😁The shake itself tastes exactly like a frozen version of your lucky charms cereal (ground up) in milk. It's fun and brings back childhood memories. What do you guys think? Is their froot loops or lucky charms shake better? 😋❤️ 📍: @burgerking
The Fruit Loops shake consists of fruit cereal syrup, vanilla soft serve, whipped cream and Fruit Loops on top.
The shakes will only be available at participating stores for a limited time.
