Burger King is now selling Lucky Charms, Fruit Loops milkshakes

(Photo: Joe Raedle, Custom)

They're magically delicious and they're now in milkshake form.

Burger King is now selling milkshakes inspired by two classic cereals: Lucky Charms and Fruit Loops.

According to Burger King's website, the Lucky Charms shake consists of marshmallow cereal syrup, vanilla soft serve, whipped cream and Lucky Charms on top.

The Fruit Loops shake consists of fruit cereal syrup, vanilla soft serve, whipped cream and Fruit Loops on top.

The shakes will only be available at participating stores for a limited time.

