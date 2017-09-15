WBIR
Cookie butter Oreos are coming

WCNC 11:49 AM. EDT September 15, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Move over, pumpkin spice; there’s a new seasonal flavor in town.

Cookie butter Oreos are coming soon, and they’re the perfect snack to get you in the mood for cozy, sweater weather.

According to TODAY, the cookie butter snacks will be available in stores nationwide beginning Monday. They will reportedly feature graham-flavored cookies with a cookie butter-flavored crème filling.

In case you haven’t noticed, cookie butter has quickly risen up the ladder of trendy flavors, from Trader Joe’s cult-favorite Speculoos Cookie Butter, to Olive Garden’s Cookie Butter Cake.

The new Oreos come on the heels of several limited-edition flavors, including Dunkin’ Donuts mocha and apple pie. 

