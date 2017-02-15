Could Whataburger be coming to Tennessee?

Whataburger logo (Photo: Custom)

NASHVILLE - A job posting on LinkedIn might signal that the popular Texas-based burger restaurant Whataburger is preparing to add its first location in Tennessee in recent memory.

Two weeks ago, the company page on the professional networking website posted an opening for an area manager in Nashville, hinting at a possible expansion. The description calls for an area manager to oversee the overall operations of more than one restaurant and be willing to locate to the southeast United States.

Whataburger currently has over 800 locations throughout the south in over 340 cities, but none in Tennessee. There were several franchises in Nashville in the 1970s, but all have gone out of business.

In 2015, Whataburger was named one of the top 5 chains Nashvillians want to see in the city by the Tennessean.

Messages for confirmation were not immediately returned by the company.

