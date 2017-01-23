Hidden Treasures of Gatlinburg: Smoky Mountain Shakes-N-Dawgs

Smoky Mountain Shakes-N-Dawgs is a hot dog specialty shop in Gatlinburg that serves an array of hot dog creations.
One popular option is the Southern Fried Cheez-It Dawg, a hot dog that is coated in crumbled Cheez-It crackers and cooked in the deep fryer.
The most popular item is the chili cheese fry dog.
In addition to innovative hot dog entrees, Smoky Mountain Shakes-N-Dawgs also serves a broad offering of milk shakes.
Smoky Mountain Shakes-N-Dawgs is located at 103 Mills Park Road in Gatlinburg.
