Hidden Treasures of Gatlinburg: Smoky Mountain Shakes-N-Dawgs

Smoky Mountain Shakes-N-Dawgs is a hot dog specialty shop in Gatlinburg that serves an array of hot dog creations.

One popular option is the Southern Fried Cheez-It Dawg, a hot dog that is coated in crumbled Cheez-It crackers and cooked in the deep fryer.

The most popular item is the chili cheese fry dog.

In addition to innovative hot dog entrees, Smoky Mountain Shakes-N-Dawgs also serves a broad offering of milk shakes.

Smoky Mountain Shakes-N-Dawgs is located at 103 Mills Park Road in Gatlinburg.

