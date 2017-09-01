Krispy Kreme announces pumpkin spice doughnut

(Photo: Krispy Kreme)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Pumpkin spice lovers, mark your calendars!

Krispy Kreme announced that it’s joining the fall flavor craze with a limited return of its pumpkin spice original glazed doughnut. If you want to get your hands on one, you’ll only have one day to do so — Friday, September 8.

Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnuts are back! One Day Only - Friday, 9/8. Only at participating (US/CAN) shops. https://t.co/Etrl4kXGJp pic.twitter.com/k8WWHvrWrG — krispykreme (@krispykreme) August 31, 2017

According to Krispy Kreme, the fall classic will be available at shops nationwide while supplies last. To join the celebration, Krispy Kreme is asking their followers to share photos of the big day by using #PumpkinSpiceOG on social media.

The pumpkin spice doughnut is the second one-day-only release from Krispy Kreme in recent weeks, as the chain also had special edition chocolate-covered original glaze for the Great American Eclipse.

Click here to find a Krispy Kreme location near you.

